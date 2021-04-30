Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.56 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

