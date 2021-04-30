Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

