Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

