Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARKAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $128.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

