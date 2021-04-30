Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

