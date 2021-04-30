Arkema’s (ARKAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. Arkema has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.