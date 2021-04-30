Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.