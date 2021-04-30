Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP David S. Demarco Sells 5,797 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07.

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $35.31. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

