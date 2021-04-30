Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $999.96 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $999.96 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

