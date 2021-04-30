Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

