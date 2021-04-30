Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 2.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 61,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 125,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

