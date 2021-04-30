ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down to $108.37

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.37, but opened at $103.96. ASGN shares last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get ASGN alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.