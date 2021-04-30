Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. 10,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,283. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

