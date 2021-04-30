Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,706.40

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,706.40 ($48.42) and traded as high as GBX 4,719 ($61.65). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,703 ($61.44), with a volume of 1,058,025 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,139.09 ($41.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,459.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,706.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

