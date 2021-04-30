Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Up 0.8%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 12,410,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,513,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of £36.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.66.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

