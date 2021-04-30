Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,311. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.