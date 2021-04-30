Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $20.16

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $18.93. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 7,478 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.