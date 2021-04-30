Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $132.64 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

