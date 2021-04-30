Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 613,357 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.88% of Zogenix worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

