Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 87,914 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.36. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

