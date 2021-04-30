Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Acceleron Pharma worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

