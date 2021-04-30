Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 116,563 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5,253.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

MSI stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

