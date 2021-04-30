Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 200,960 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6,069.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

