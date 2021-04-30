Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,023,009 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VST opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

