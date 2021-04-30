Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Wayfair worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.35.

NYSE W opened at $306.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $119.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

