Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.97 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of DISH Network worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 529,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 383,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

