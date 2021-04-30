Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.76 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,670.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $342.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

