Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.31 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.74% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 1,049,985 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

