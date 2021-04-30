Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.60 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,476 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,802 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of TripAdvisor worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

