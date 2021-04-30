Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.81 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Gartner worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $200.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

