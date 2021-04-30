Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

