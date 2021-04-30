Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.22% of BGC Partners worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $16,039,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.29 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

