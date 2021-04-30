Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Polaris worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

