Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $17.74 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 209,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

