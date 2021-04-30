Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416,935 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

ETR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

