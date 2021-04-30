Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $22.90 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,903,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Avalara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Avalara by 347.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avalara by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 246,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

