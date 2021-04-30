Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Alleghany as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y opened at $680.00 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $688.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.44 and a 200 day moving average of $612.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

