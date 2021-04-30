Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,066,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.33% of Heartland Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.84 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

