Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 251,690 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3,206.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.