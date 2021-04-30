Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average is $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

