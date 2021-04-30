Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

BURL stock opened at $321.71 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.17. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.