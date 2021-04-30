Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.01 and a 200-day moving average of $368.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.73.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

