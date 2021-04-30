Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.78 and its 200-day moving average is $302.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

