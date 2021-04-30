Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of National Instruments worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

