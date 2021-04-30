Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $252.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.