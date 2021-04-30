Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
SNPS opened at $252.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
