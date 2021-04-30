Asset Management Advisors LLC Invests $5.89 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. AT&T makes up approximately 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.