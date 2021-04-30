AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,850 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,698 ($100.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,268.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,586.42.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

