Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

