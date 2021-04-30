Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
