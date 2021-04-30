ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $57.10 on Friday. ASX has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

