At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $767,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

